LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Universal Studios Hollywood announced Tuesday it is looking to hire 2,000 people for full-time, part-time, seasonal and professional positions.
The Universal City theme park is hiring for positions in Attractions, Entertainment, including Production Assistants and Show Controllers, Guest Relations, Park Services, Wardrobe, Retail, Parking and Food, including posts as Bartenders, Baristas, Cooks, Bakers, Food Stand Attendants and Runners. To apply, visit www.USHjobs.com.
An array of professional jobs is available from Finance, Marketing, Human Resources and Engineering to Environmental Health & Safety. To apply, please visit www.NBCunicareers.com.
More information about Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.
Regular updates can be found on Universal Studios Hollywood’s Twitter @UniStudios, Facebook-Universal Studios Hollywood and Instagram @UniStudios.