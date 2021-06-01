MAYWOOD (CBSLA) – A person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man at a party in Maywood late Monday night.
The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. in the 6100 block of Wilcox Avenue.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting to find the victim dead at the scene from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. His name was not released.
The shooting occurred in the street and was precipitated by an altercation between the suspect and victim at the party, deputies learned. Witnesses told investigators the suspect was still in the area by the time they had arrived on scene.
About two hours after the shooting, a person of interest was detained at a bus stop at Florence and Wilcox avenues. The person was not identified.
The circumstances that lead up to the shooting were unclear. There was no word on a motive.