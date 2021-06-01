AGUANGA (CBSLA) — A small earthquake struck the border between Riverside and San Diego counties Tuesday afternoon.
A magnitude-3.4 earthquake struck at about 2:30 p.m., just under two miles northwest of Aguanga at the far end of Riverside County, just at the border of San Diego County, between the Cahuilla and Pechanga reservations, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
“Did You Feel It?” reports came in from all over the Inland Empire, as far north as San Bernardino, and south as Escondido. A large number of residents in Winchester, Hemet, and Temecula reported feeling the earthquake.
No injuries or damages have been reported.