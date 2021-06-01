LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities have released images of a huge fireworks cache that was seized from one home in Lakewood.
The Lakewood Sheriff's Station posted images on Facebook Monday of 6,000 to 8,000 pounds of illegal fireworks that were found in a Lakewood home.
"Great job in keeping the illegal fireworks off the streets," the Facebook post said.
Information about where in Lakewood the fireworks had been confiscated was not released. It's also not clear when the seizure happened, and the images released Monday may be of the seizure that happened on May 23 that necessitated a response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department's hazmat team.
Illegal fireworks sales – and seizures – typically ramp up in the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July. However, fireworks apparently became a pandemic hobby throughout Southern California, with the LAPD reporting a major uptick in illegal fireworks complaints last summer. Authorities ramped up efforts to crack down on illegal fireworks activity after a large cache in an Ontario home exploded, killing two people.