LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl’s 2021 summer season go on sale Tuesday.
The Bowl, like all concert venues up and down the state, was forced to shutter in mid-March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.READ MORE: San Bernardino County Deputy Shot, Killed Following Pursuit In Yucca Valley; Suspect Also Killed
Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The season, which includes 50 performances, began May 15 with five free invite-only concerts for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers. The last of those free concerts will take place June 26.READ MORE: Teen Killed In Shooting At Maywood Party, Person Of Interest In Custody
The summer season will kick off for the general public on July 3, with Kool & the Gang, immediately followed the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular. Highlights of the season include a performance by Yo-Yo Ma on Sept. 14, Christina Aguilera on July 16-17 and H.E.R. on Aug. 13-14.
“Black Panther” will be screened with a live orchestral accompaniment from Sept. 10-12, and “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” will be screened with an orchestra on Sept. 17.
The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, which operates the Bowl, said the Bowl will be a majority vaccinated venue, with two sections reserved for non-vaccinated audience members who must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Everyone must wear masks.MORE NEWS: David Steven Abbott Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing 70-Year-Old Rahmatolah 'Davey' Yaghoubi, Injuring Another Man In Anaheim
For more information on how to get tickets, click here.