YUCCA VALLEY (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy has died after a suspect opened fire Monday afternoon following a motorcycle chase in Yucca Valley. The suspect was also killed.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed late Monday night that 43-year-old Sgt. Dominic Vaca passed away from his injuries after being airlifted to a local hospital. He was a 17-year veteran of the department.
His body was brought to the coroner’s office in San Bernardino early Tuesday morning in a procession.
“The gunshot wound he sustained earlier today was too severe for him to overcome,” San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon said in a video posted to social media. Our prayers are with him and his family as we all mourn this difficult time.”
Authorities said the chase started when a motorcyclist refused to yield for deputies at about 12:30 p.m. near Paxton Road and Imperial Drive.
The suspect then jumped off of the motorcycle at Dumosa and Sunnyslope and ran into the desert and began shooting at deputies. Vaca was struck by the gunfire and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
Other deputies returned fire, killing the suspect. Authorities said a handgun was recovered at the scene. The man was not immediately identified.
The investigation was said to be ongoing. It's unclear exactly why deputies were attempting to pull over the suspect initially.
There has been no word yet on when funeral services for Vaca will take place.