REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A 21-year-old San Bernardino man faces charges of DUI, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run after running away from a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl who was in his car.
Austin Jesse Garcia is being held on $250,000 bail after being arrested at St. Bernardine's Hospital, where he sought treatment for injuries he apparently sustained in the crash.
The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Colton Avenue and Redland Boulevard, Redlands spokesman Carl Baker said. A speeding 2001 Honda Civic failed to negotiate a turn on Colton Avenue and hit a light pole, causing major damage to the car and killing his passenger, a teenage girl.
The girl’s name has not been released.
The driver fled the scene, and wasn't found during a search of the area, even with help from the Claremont Police Department's K9 unit. But investigators were later notified of a man with injuries consistent with a crash had been admitted to St. Bernardine's Hospital in San Bernardino. Investigators went to the hospital, identified Garcia as the driver of the vehicle and arrested him, according to Baker.
Garcia is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in connection with the crash. He is also being held without bail on the additional charge of being part of a criminal street gang.