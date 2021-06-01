ACTON (CBSLA) — A fire at the Acton home of an off-duty firefighter suspected of fatally shooting a firefighter and critically injuring another Tuesday morning was finally out late Tuesday afternoon.
According to authorities, the firefighter, whose name has not yet been released, opened fire at about 10:50 a.m. at L.A. Co. FD Station No. 81 in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce. Authorities believe he then drove to his home in Acton, set it on fire and took his own life.
"Knowing that this could have happened to any of us, knowing that there is a mother or father, a husband or wife, children that are grieving beyond [what] words can even comprehend right now," Jonathan Matheny, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said. "That's hard to swallow."
The home, in the 2600 block of Bent Spur Drive in Acton, was designed by the late Bel Air architect Martin Gelber, according to online records, and was sold about a year ago for $700,000.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m., but since they did not immediately know what was inside, the bomb squad responded to the scene while ground crews and water-dropping aircraft worked for hours to put the blaze out.
As for the fire station, authorities are asking people to stay away until it is fully processed. A public vigil is scheduled for tonight at 8 p.m. at Acton Park, 3751 Syracuse Ave.