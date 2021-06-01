ACTON (CBSLA) — A large, designer home that burned down Tuesday after being linked to a shooting at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station in Agua Dulce has a checkered past, according to neighbors.
The 3,765-square-foot home in the 2600 block of West Bent Spur Drive sprawls across a 4-acre lot. Online real estate records say it was designed by the late Bel Air architect, Martin Gelber.READ MORE: At Least 1 Firefighter Shot, Airlifted From Agua Dulce Fire Station; Body Found At Home Burning Nearby In Acton
The home has just three bedrooms and three bathrooms, but includes a detached casita, an expansive kitchen, three fireplaces, a lap pool and a custom, built-in barbecue. The property also includes stalls for as many as four horses and space for an RV to park.
But even with all those amenities, the home has changed ownership several times, according to neighbors Carol and Brian Dalrymple. The home was sold less than a year ago for $700,000, according to online real estate records, and Carol Dalrymple says she was unsure if anyone lives there now or if it is being rented.READ MORE: James Cody Skene Arrested For DUI After Scooter Collision Kills 91-Year-Old Man In Venice
“It has had several owners. It was originally a designer home and was featured in a magazine article, a designer magazine,” she said.
Current records show the home is owned by former or current employee of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.MORE NEWS: AMC, Regal, Cinemark Drop Mask Requirements, But Faces Stay Covered In California Theaters
The home was spotted burning at about 11:30 a.m. and continued to burn until at least 2 p.m., despite at least one water drop from a helicopter. It’s unclear what material the home was built with, but after about two hours, the home’s roof was completely burned away, and all that was left of the home was a charred interior and scorched walls.