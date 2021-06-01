BURBANK (CBSLA) — All southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Burbank are scheduled to be closed overnight, beginning Tuesday evening, for nearly three weeks to accommodate bridge construction.
The closures are scheduled to last until June 19 between Empire Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard from 11:59 p.m. and the freeway will reopen at 4 a.m.
Crews plan to lift 90-foot girders above the freeway at Burbank Boulevard, where a bridge and interchange are being constructed for a carpool lanes project by Caltrans, Metro and the city of Burbank.
The new bridge is expected to open for traffic before the end of 2021.
Some ramps in the area also will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Drivers are advised to use the southbound 405 Freeway as an alternate route.
Other alternate routes include the southbound 170 Freeway or exiting the freeway at Hollywood Way.
