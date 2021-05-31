LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A woman who was reportedly lying beneath a pile of blankets in a parking spot was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday in a Long Beach business parking lot.
The incident occurred in the 2500 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to police.
A 27-year-old Los Angeles man, who remained at the scene and cooperated with police, was driving the 2010 Scion XB involved in the collision.
It is unclear if the victim was homeless, but Long Beach Police said she died at the scene, and asked anyone with information about the crash to contact LBPD detectives at 562-570-7335 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
