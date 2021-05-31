SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities Monday were investigating a crash and a fatal shooting in South Los Angeles.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a call came in at about 3:05 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian near the intersection of Hooper and Slauson avenues.
When paramedics arrived on the scene, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said there were three gunshot victims, two of whom were taken to area hospitals in unknown condition. The third victim was treated at the scene.
One of the victims, an adult male, died at the hospital.
According to investigators, the shooting appeared to have started as the result of a verbal dispute inside of a dispensary. Authorities said the suspects in the shooting are two Hispanic men.
Authorities said at least three vehicles were involved in the crash. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.