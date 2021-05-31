UPLAND (CBSLA) – The Upland Police Department received a call Monday at 6:11 p.m. with a report of a plane crash near Cable Airport, according to a tweet by UPD.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a single engine Cessna, nose down, in the middle of Benson Avenue.READ MORE: David Steven Abbott Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing 70-Year-Old Rahmatolah 'Davey' Yaghoubi, Injuring Another Man In Anaheim
The pilot, who appears to have encountered engine trouble, was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.
This is the second incident of a single engine plane making an emergency landing on Monday. In Westlake Village, a small plane made an emergency landing on the 101 Freeway.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.READ MORE: Fire Crews Battle Blaze At Huntington Park Warehouse
MORE NEWS: Plane Makes Emergency Landing On 101 Freeway In Westlake Village, No Injuries Reported
Today at 6:11pm UPD received a call of a plane crash near Cable Airport. Officers arrived & found a single engine Cessna in the middle of Benson Ave. Appears the plane had engine problems. Pilot received minor injuries, was treated & released at the scene. NTSB is investigating. pic.twitter.com/NztXlqavwL
— Upland Police Department (@UplandPD) June 1, 2021