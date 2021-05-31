BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Protesters marched Monday on the Beverly Hills home of David Schwartzman, the CEO of Harridge Development Group, which was reportedly awarded the contract to purchase the Crenshaw Mall recently.

Several protesters made their way northbound on Hillcrest Road near Carmelita Avenue, according to Beverly Hills police. They advised the drivers use other routes because traffic may be impacted by the protest.

A coalition of protesters from Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, the NAACP San Fernando Valley and other groups claim the mall’s owner, asset management company DWS, awarded the contract to purchase Crenshaw Mall to Harridge Development Group over the nonprofit community membership-based Downtown Crenshaw group, even though they submitted a higher offer and has been backed by a number of Black community organizations. They believe DWS refusal to sell to the Downtown Crenshaw group is racially motivated.

“We have $30 million in a bank account, far more than is necessary, backed by multiple socially responsible investors and have some of the largest names in philanthropy and 300 community groups and leaders backing us — this is a no-brainer for anyone who wants to sell the mall,” Downtown Crenshaw board member Damien Goodman said.

Both DWS and Schwartzman deny racism had anything to do with the sale of the Crenshaw Mall.

“We have been aware of these activities and their outlandish accusations. It is unfortunate that this small group, many of whom are from outside the area, so loudly want to get in the way of anything positive truly happening,” Schwartzman said in a statement.

“DWS has conducted a thorough and fair bidding process and has engaged diligently and constructively with community leaders about the purchase of Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza,” a statement from the company said.

Downtown Crenshaw says DWS has ignored them and — as with past bids to purchase the mall — intends to block this latest attempt from going through.