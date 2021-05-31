OXNARD (CBSLA) — Two men and a woman from Los Angeles County face charges after a crime spree that included stealing pickup trucks and catalytic converters throughout Oxnard, according to police.
Richard Perez, 26; Sharon Silva, 37; and Brian Mandujano, 28, all of Los Angeles County, were arrested Friday at the Casa Via Mar Inn in Port Hueneme as Oxnard police officers investigated the theft of six stolen Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks overnight. Two of the stolen trucks were spotted parked at the inn, and two others were later found nearby.
Detectives Enrique Alvarez and Greg Utter linked three people – Perez, Silva, and Mandujano – inside a Nissan Altima at the inn to the stolen trucks and took them into custody, police said. Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and battery-powered tools police say are commonly used to steal catalytic converters were found inside the Altima.
The trio was arrested on drug and theft charges, including possession of stolen vehicles, burglary tools, and warrants. Perez is being held on $185,000 bail, and Silva on $130,000 bail. Both are scheduled to make their first court appearance on June 2. Bail and court information was not available for Mandujano, according to Ventura County jail records.
All six trucks have since been recovered and returned to their registered owners.
Anyone with more information about this case can call Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600 or via the department’s website at Oxnard.org by clicking Report Suspicious Activity.