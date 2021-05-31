LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a possible shooting near a freeway onramp in Valley Village early Monday morning.
The shooting was reported before 4:30 a.m. near the Laurel Canyon Boulevard onramp to the 101 Freeway.
According to California Highway Patrol, officers may have found someone with a gunshot wound. There was no word on the victim’s condition or the circumstances of the incident.
The westbound 101 onramp from Laurel Canyon Boulevard was closed as of 5 a.m., CHP reported.