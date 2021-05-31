TOPANGA (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Firefighters rescued a man who fell approximately 150 feet down a cliff in Topanga near the intersection of Callon Drive and Sylvania Lane Monday.
According to LA County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Ed Pickett, the call about the injured man came in at about 1:05 p.m.
The man, who’s name has not been released, was airlifted off the cliff and transported to a hospital in critical condition. It was unclear how the accident occurred, but Pickett said the scene was cleared by 2:40 p.m.