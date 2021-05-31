CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Garden Grove, Missing Elderly Man

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Garden Grove police Monday continued their search for 85-year-old Warren Neubauer.

READ MORE: Protesters March On Beverly Hills Home Of Developer David Schwartzman Over Ownership Of Crenshaw Mall

According to police, Neubauer was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Garden Grove. He is described as a white man standing 5-feet-8 and weighing about 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, navy blue suspenders, dark blue pants and white shoes. Authorities believe he is traveling on foot.

Due to his age, California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert in an effort to help Garden Grove police find Neubauer.

MORE NEWS: San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Shot, Airlifted To Hospital During Car Chase Into Yucca Valley Desert

Anyone with information was asked to call Garden Grove police at 714-741-5704 or 911.