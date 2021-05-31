GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Garden Grove police Monday continued their search for 85-year-old Warren Neubauer.
Last Seen: W Capman Ave. and S Harbor Blvd., Garden Grove@GardenGrovePD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/jGBr6bZlHe
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) May 31, 2021
According to police, Neubauer was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Garden Grove. He is described as a white man standing 5-feet-8 and weighing about 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, navy blue suspenders, dark blue pants and white shoes. Authorities believe he is traveling on foot.
Due to his age, California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert in an effort to help Garden Grove police find Neubauer.
Anyone with information was asked to call Garden Grove police at 714-741-5704 or 911.