YUCCA VALLEY (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy has been airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition Monday after being shot at the end of a car chase in Yucca Valley.
Authorities say the chase ensued when a driver refused to yield for deputies at about 12:30 p.m. near Paxton Road and Imperial Drive. The driver jumped out of the car at Dumosa and Sunnyslope and ran into the desert at some point.
A deputy was shot moments later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear who opened fire, or what led up to the shooting. The deputy was airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition.
The suspect was confirmed in custody just after 2 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.