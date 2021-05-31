ANZA (CBSLA) – A single-vehicle crash along Highway 371, west of Anza, left one person dead and sparked a brushfire Monday.
The crash occurred on the eastbound side of the two-lane highway near Cahuilla Creek Casino, according to the Riverside County Fire Department, and was reported at 2:08 p.m.
A red vehicle left the roadway and ended up in a ditch before catching fire, California Highway Patrol reported. Several drivers who witnessed the accident pulled over and attempted to remove the sole occupant from the burning car.
Fire officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The fire started by the crash ignited surrounding brush and burned an acre before firefighters were able to stop the forward spread at about 3 p.m.
The highway’s eastbound lane was shutdown and CHP officers were conducting one-way traffic control through the westbound lane.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.