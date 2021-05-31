SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities Monday were investigating a crash and a shooting in South Los Angeles.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a call came in at about 3:05 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian near the intersection of Hooper and Slauson avenues.
When paramedics arrived on the scene, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said there were two gunshot victims. The gunshot victims were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Authorities said at least three vehicles were involved in the crash. Further details were not immediately released.