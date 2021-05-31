ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — David Steven Abbott, 30, has been arrested on suspicion of killing 70-year-old Rahmatolah “Davey” Yaghoubi and injuring another man Monday in Anaheim.
According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Catalpa and Falmouth avenues Monday at about 12:20 p.m. for reports of an assault. When officers arrived, they detained Abbott.READ MORE: Fire Crews Battle Blaze At Huntington Park Warehouse
The officers then found Yaghoubi, who was suffering from severe head trauma, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of the injuries he sustained.
Detectives also said Abbott was suspected in an assault and battery that occurred about 20 minutes earlier. In that incident, a 60-year-old man suffered minor injuries before Abbott allegedly fled the scene.READ MORE: Single Engine Cessna Found In Middle Of Benson Avenue In Upland After Report Of Crash
Police said the attacks appeared to be unprovoked and random.
At the time of the attacks, police said Abbott was out of custody and on bail for a May 15 arrest for assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in custody Monday night in lieu of $2 million bail.MORE NEWS: Plane Makes Emergency Landing On 101 Freeway In Westlake Village, No Injuries Reported
Anyone with information about the attacks, or who might have been a victim of a similar assault, was asked to contact police at 714-321-3669.