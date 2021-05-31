ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A 70-year-old man was killed and a second man was injured in separate attacks Monday in Anaheim, police said.
The first attack happened at about noon in the 1300 block of Devonshire Road. The man suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized, according to the Anaheim Police Department.
The second attack happened about 20 minutes later near Falmouth and Catalpa avenues. The 70-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to police.
The suspect was identified by police as a 30-year-old man who has been detained for questioning about the attacks, police said.
