LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two men were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting at a party in the Florence-Graham neighborhood of South Los Angeles in the early morning hours Monday.
The situation began at around 1 a.m. when L.A. County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a party in the 6600 block of Makee Avenue.
Deputies arrived on scene to find two men, ages 21 and 39, with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to local hospitals, where the 39-year-old man died.
The 21-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and is expected to survive, the sheriff's department said.
Deputies later learned that a 23-year-old man also wounded in the same shooting had been taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The names of the two deceased men were not immediately released.
Investigators learned that just prior to the gunfire a white sedan had pulled up to the party and an argument had taken place.
It’s unclear if the shooting was gang related, the sheriff’s department said. No arrests have been made and there was no description of the gunman.