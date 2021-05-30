ORANGE (CBSLA) — The CHP says that it is working overtime looking for the road rage shooter who killed a 6-year-old boy in the city of Orange.
The suspect vehicle in connection with the May 21, shooting has been described as a rare, white, late model Volkswagen Golf SportWagen.
Authorities say a man in the passenger seat fired the shot that killed Aiden Leos, who was traveling in a vehicle on the 55 Freeway in Orange. The driver of the suspect vehicle was believed to be a woman.
Meantime, people continue to pour out their love and support at a growing memorial.
"A 6-year-old kid who didn't grow up to be married, have kids," said Christian Vasquez, a mourner. "I recently got my license and I am under 18 and the fact that, road rage, it scares me. What did a little kid have to do with this?"
A $325,000 reward is being offered for any information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.