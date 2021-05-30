SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Southland residents headed outdoors Sunday, enjoying not just the weather and extended holiday weekend, but also expressing how good it feels compared to this time last year, during the pandemic.
“We all went through a lot,” Santa Monica resident Bob Alfera told CBSLA’s Rick Montanez. “It was brutal, obviously. It seemed like you couldn’t do anything. You couldn’t go anywhere. Everybody was secluded. Everybody was on their own. It’s nice to see people get out and mingle and be with family and be with friends, but it’s completely different. It’s a completely different feel.”READ MORE: Authorities Probe Threat Of Violence In Lakewood Posted To Social Media
Marcos Pereza, a tourist visiting the Santa Monica area, echoed the sentiment.
“You know, the human race is back to being together again, united again, doing stuff publicly,” Pereza said.READ MORE: Quinceañera Celebration Ends In Gunfire In Jurupa Valley; 1 Killed
From the pier to all the restaurants and shops, the area was very crowded with people out enjoying themselves. Finding parking at the beach was also incredibly difficult due to the number of people out.
While the CDC has said that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outside, the City of Santa Monica’s official stance is that masks are still required in crowded spaces, like on the pier or the 3rd Street Promenade, places where cannot maintain social distance.MORE NEWS: John Crouch, 68, Of Huntington Beach Identified As Cyclist Struck And Killed On PCH
However, those guidelines are set to change on June 15 COVID-19 protocols and the tiered system is lifted across the state of California.