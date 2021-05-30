LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Los Angeles Lakers starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will miss Game 4 of the team’s first-round playoff series against Phoenix due to a bruised left knee.
Caldwell-Pope was injured in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 109-95 victory over the Suns on Thursday night. An MRI exam of Caldwell-Pope’s knee revealed no structural damage.READ MORE: Quinceañera Celebration Ends In Gunfire In Jurupa Valley; 1 Killed
Caldwell-Pope averaged 9.7 points in the regular season, but he has struggled so far in the playoffs. He scored just five points in 26 minutes in Game 3, and he went scoreless in 30 minutes in Game 2 after contributing only seven points with 1-for-7 shooting from 3-point range in the series opener.READ MORE: Man Dies After Being Shot In Parking Lot In City Of Bell
Caldwell-Pope was the Lakers’ third-leading scorer on their championship team last year, contributing 10.7 points per game as their primary perimeter shooting threat with 37.8% shooting on 3-pointers.
Anthony Davis will start for the Lakers, Coach Frank Vogel said.MORE NEWS: Who Shot Aiden Leos: CHP Search For Suspect Who Killed Boy, 6, In 55 Freeway Shooting
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)