HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – On Sunday, the Orange County Coroner’s office identified the 68-year-old Huntington Beach cyclist who was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver Thursday around 1:30 p.m.
John Crouch was attempting to cross Pacific Coast Highway at First Street against a traffic signal when he was struck by a 2007 silver Toyota Yaris, according to Huntington Beach Police Department Spokeswoman Jennifer Carey.
Crouch was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange and was listed in critical condition. He died about an hour later, the coroner's office said.
The 23-year-old Bloomington man behind the wheel of the Yaris has not yet been identified, though he was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence.
