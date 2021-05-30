LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The latest southland road rage incident occurred Saturday on the 5 Freeway in Commerce near Slauson Avenue with the window of a white Infiniti sedan being shot just before 5 p.m.

California Highway Patrol confirms there have been more than 100 BB gun shootings over the past two months, but investigators do not believe this latest incident is connected to that string of shootings.

The driver and passenger of the Infiniti told CHP that they were on the 5 freeway when they saw a man in a gray or silver Honda Accord point what appeared to be a black handgun. They said they heard a shot and their rear window shattered. Neither the driver or the passenger were hurt.

The damage to the vehicle looks as if it could be from a BB gun pellet, but CHP says that incident happened after some back and forth between the two cars.

“Based on the statement from the victim,” CHP Yimi Osario told CBSLA’s Laurie Perez, “it appears to be a road rage incident, brake-checking, stuff like that, hand gestures thrown from one another.”

Investigators are looking for the silver or gray Accord that allegedly shot at the Infiniti.

This is the second road incident in recent news.

The search also continues for the suspect or suspects who shot and killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos, in the backseat of his mother’s car, on the 55 Freeway in Orange, Friday May 21.

CHP is seeking information on the people last seen in a 2018/2019 white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen. Police do not have license plate information, but say the vehicle is a rarer model.

There is a $400,000 reward for information leading to the capture, prosecution and conviction the suspect in this case.

CHP is urging drivers getting back on the roads to stay focused even when you’re frustrated.

“I’d say just be patient. It’s not worth it. It’s not worth getting your vehicle shot at or you or anything other person inside the vehicle. Like I said, take a deep breath, calm down,” Officer Osario said.