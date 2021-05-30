JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — At least one person died while another was injured in a shooting in the Inland Empire, authorities said.
The shooting unfolded in the 4900 block of Rutile Street in Jurupa Valley just after 10 p.m. Saturday.
It was then that authorities received a call of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived on scene, they located at least two victims. One was transported to a hospital, while the other died at the scene.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was investigating.