ORANGE (CBSLA) – The search for the suspects in a deadly road rage shooting that claimed the life of 6-year-old Aiden Leos on the 55 Freeway in Orange on Friday, May 21 continues.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol are searching for a white, late model Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen that they believe the suspects were in. They believe a woman was driving the vehicle along the 55 Freeway when a male passenger opened fire.

Young Aiden Leos was shot while sitting in the backseat of his mother’s car.

At a growing memorial on an overpass near where the shooting occurred, people continue to pour out their love and support and are hoping that justice will be served.

“I just feel bad for Aiden cause he was just starting his life,” Mikey Loza told CBSLA’s Kandiss Crone.

Another mourner at the memorial shared his bewilderment and fear about the shooting incident.

“I recently got my license and I’m under 18 and the fact that…it scares me, road rage. What did a little kid have to do with this?” Christian Vasquez said.

Florentino Olivera of the CHP is asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle.

“If you know of a neighbor who has this very uncommon car vehicle and you don’t see it anymore, that may be a clue that something is going on…give us a call. We’ll look into it. It might help break the case,” he said.

A GoFundMe campaign for Aiden has already raised more than $300,000, some of which is being made available for a reward that leads to the prosecution and conviction of the suspect or suspects.

“That driver, or whoever was in the car, they have to be going in their mind, thinking something, and the fact that you’re sitting on this so many days later, it’s very…it’s ignorant,” one mourner said at the memorial.

CHP is hoping that someone with dash-cam video or any information about the incident will contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP. Tips can be emailed to SantaAnaCHPtipline@chp.ca.gov.