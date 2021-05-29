LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Metrolink Ventura County line restarted Saturday service, connecting Moorpark and Simi Valley with stations in the San Fernando Valley and to Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.
Officials at Metrolink hope people will skip the traffic and take the train from Ventura County to downtown LA, a trip that normally takes a little more than an hour.
“Honestly, it’s amazing because now we have a new form of mobility to get to downtown LA. Whereas before there wasn’t really a convenient way to do that unless you ride a bunch of buses,” a rider told CBSLA.
Passengers can buy a $10 weekend day pass for unlimited rides on Metrolink Trains on Saturdays.