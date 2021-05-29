LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man, about 20 to 30 years old, was found shot to death Saturday in Boyle Heights, police said.
Officers dispatched at 2:26 a.m. to a call of a person down in the area of Grande Vista Avenue and Olympic Boulevard came upon a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the LAPD’s Media Relations Section reported.
Arriving paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. A motive for the homicide has yet to be established.
