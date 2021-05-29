MALIBU (CBSLA) – Malibu is gearing up for big Memorial Day weekend crowds on Pacific Coast Highway, in local canyons and on beaches and trails, but officials urged visitors to do their part to ensure a safe holiday, including watching out for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Let’s all help keep Malibu safe over Memorial Day weekend,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said. “Please be mindful of our community’s peace, safety and environment: pack out all your trash; do not engage in dangerous or excessively loud driving behavior; and watch for pedestrians crossing PCH, cyclists, and motorists pulling in and out of beach parking.”

A beach team from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department — which typically helps with summer enforcement — started weekend patrols on May 1 to manage a surge in crowds as COVID restrictions lifted.

Deputies are on the watch for beachgoers with alcohol, which is illegal on county beaches, hoping to reduce drunk driving on PCH and winding canyon roads.

Navigating PCH and its limited traffic crossings, jam-packed street parking and packs of cyclists can be dangerous even for sober drivers, officials warned, noting that accidents are common and sometimes fatal. More pedestrians dashing across traffic lanes and cyclists taking to the skinny road shoulders will heighten risks this weekend.

When traffic eases on the busy, scenic thoroughfare, motorists are advised to watch speed limits. The California Highway Patrol will continue its Street Racing Task Force and will also have two CHP units assisting with traffic control on PCH.

The city has requested additional sheriff’s deputies and volunteers for patrols over the holiday weekend. Officials are also coordinating with the county’s Department of Beaches and Harbors, California State Parks, Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority and the CHP in preparation for holiday and summer crowds.

Beaches and Harbors increased staffing starting in mid-May to assist with parking, maintenance and trash, and the MRCA plans to double patrols in its parks from Memorial Day to Labor Day. State Parks will have seven-day coverage and will also be monitoring and addressing litter.

Residents can request assistance from CHP with street racing by calling 323-259-3200 and may report drunk drivers by calling 9-1-1. Emergency and traffic alerts are available here.

