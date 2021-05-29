(CBSLA) –Happy Memorial Weekend! Get outside with family and friends and enjoy the newly reopened Knott’s Berry Farm. Plus, we celebrate those who Memorial Day honors.

Knott’s Berry Farm is open and celebrating 100 years!

Knott’s Berry Farm is reopening its gates as the theme park safely resumes regular operations with limited capacity and new reservation requirements. “The Knott’s Family Reunion” looks to reunite family and friends in a safe and fun environment after a year-long closure due to COVID-19. New and unforgettable experiences await in honor of the park’s 100 years of history and family fun for all. During the 100th anniversary celebration, guests can experience the brand-new Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair, a 4-D interactive dark ride that pays tribute to the classic attraction from 35 years ago. Guests also will have the opportunity to meet Knott’s all-new lovable costumed characters and enjoy special evening entertainment as Knott’s Summer Nights returns with live music, DJs, and one-of-a-kind food and drink specialties. Orange County’s largest water park, Knott’s Soak City Waterpark, also reopens for the 2021 season with limited capacity and reservation requirements. Guests can catch a ride down 23 different speed, tube, and body slides or take a relaxing trip down one of the longest lazy rivers in the country.

The anniversary celebration runs through September 6, 2021. In accordance with current state guidelines, capacity will be limited and available to California residents only with reservations required for both single-day visits and Season Passholders. Details can be found at https://www.knotts.com/.

Blue Star Mothers and Gold Star Mothers

For many mothers whose children go into active service, they look to other mothers to lean on. This is one of the main reasons Blue Star Mothers exists. This nationwide organization supports mothers who have a child either serving on active duty or has been honorably discharged. Their mission is to not only support one another, but also to support active-duty troops, veterans, their families, and Gold Star families. Gold Star families have lost their child while on active duty – from combat training, illness, or car accident during a time of war or conflict.

This summer 2021, the Blue Star Mothers Inland Empire Chapter (CA30) will erect a Gold Star Memorial in Norco at the George A. Ingalls Veteran Center. It will be a place for Gold Star families to honor their fallen children and a place for the community to recognize and honor those who fought for our country.

To learn more about Southern California Blue Star Mothers chapters, go to https://www.bluestarmothers.org/.