LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Families and friends across the southland are gathering this Memorial Day weekend since COVID-19 restrictions have finally been loosened.
With the unofficial start to summer kicking off this weekend, residents greet perfect weather for outings on the lake and throwing some food on the grill, especially since last year gatherings like this weren’t possible.READ MORE: Torrance AT&T Store Robbed By Two Men Using Force Against Employee, Reward Offered For Their Capture
“High school graduations and college graduations and just good old family get-togethers. It’s way past due,” John McLaurin told CBSLA’s Rick Montanez.READ MORE: Deadly Double Shooting At Long Beach Hotel
The SoCal favorite Raging Waters has reopened.
“It feels good. I’ve been home for a while. It feels good to socialize and all that,” Jesus Gonzalez, who was enjoying the park, told CBSLA.MORE NEWS: Actor Gavin MacLeod, "The Love Boat" Captain, Dies At The Age Of 90
The American Automobile Association is predicting 3 million drivers will be hitting the road this weekend.