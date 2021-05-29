LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 95-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured Saturday in a Highland Park fire that burned one unit of a single-story triplex.
Firefighters dispatched at 11:15 a.m. to the circa-1955 triplex at 5911 E. Meridian St. had the blaze out within 13 minutes of their arrival, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.READ MORE: Man Fatally Wounded During Shootout With Police In Placentia
Paramedics transported both people, in fair condition, to an area hospital, Prange said. The cause and extent of their injuries was not disclosed.READ MORE: Man Found Shot To Death In Boyle Heights
The cause of the fire was under investigation, and the severity of the damage to the building was being assessed.MORE NEWS: Children Plant Flags At Riverside National Cemetery To Honor Those Who Served Ahead Of Memorial Day
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)