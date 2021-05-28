YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) — A Yorba Linda donut shop is selling special Aiden’s donuts this weekend, with all the proceeds going to the family of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, who was killed in a road rage shooting on the 55 Freeway in Orange last week.
Station Donuts is selling Aiden’s donuts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Leos family’s GoFundMe.
On the morning of May 21, Leos was in the backseat of a car traveling north on the 55 Freeway near Chapman Avenue, with his mother behind the wheel, when he was killed in a road rage shooting.
On Thursday, investigators released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle, a white Volkswagen Golf Sportswagen. Detectives believe a woman was driving and a man, who was in the front passenger seat, committed the shooting itself.
More than $310,000 in reward money is being offered for information leading to an arrest.