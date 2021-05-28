HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A woman suspected of driving under the influence was taken into custody Friday after leading police on a brief pursuit in Hollywood.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department began pursuing the blue sedan along Melrose Avenue at about 4:45 p.m.
A short time later, the woman ran a red light at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Highland Avenue and her vehicle was struck by two other cars. Her vehicle spun out and stopped at the corner of the intersection near a gas station.
The woman then got out of the car and sat down on the ground. After initially resisting arrest, officers were able to get the woman into custody at about 4:50 p.m.
At least one person from one of the other vehicles was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.