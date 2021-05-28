LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – LA Galaxy’s Derrick Williams, who was only signed to the Major League Soccer club March, has been receiving hateful and threatening message posts on his social media, team officials announced Friday.
“The LA Galaxy are aware of hateful, threatening and racially abusive social media messages sent to defender Derrick Williams. This abhorrent language and behavior have no place in in our sport or in our society,” the statement read. “The club is working with Major League Soccer and the proper authorities to identify any and all abusers. We will take the appropriate next steps to protect Derrick and all of our players from these acts of hate.”
The 28-year-old Williams came to Los Angeles from the English Football League Championship side Blackburn Rovers. He is signed to the Galaxy on a two-year deal, with an option for an additional year.
The club is asking fans to report any form of abuse and or discrimination.