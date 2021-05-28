CENTURY CITY (CBSLA) – Amid a rash of anti-Semitic incidents in Los Angeles, the Young Israel of Century City synagogue was vandalized Thursday night.
A security camera outside the synagogue on Pico Boulevard captured a man hurling a large piece of cement at the building around 1 am Friday. After the first attempt to break into the synagogue, the man tries again and fails.
Friday afternoon a news conference was held with Simon Wiesenthal Center officials and Rabbi Elazar Muskin.
“We will not be frightened by any act by anyone,” said Rabbi Muskin. “There’s no place in our society, and this country created and built on the principles of freedom of religion, for such acts of vandalism and of hate.”
The temple's Security Chief, Steven Silver, believes the same person also broke the window at Pat's, a kosher restaurant just steps away. This morning, employees were boarding up shattered windows.
David Rochas works as a delivery driver at Chick N’ Chow, a Kosher restaurant. He said this rise of hate is alarming.
“Just for being Jewish,” he said. “It’s escalating as we speak.”
A report was filed with the Los Angeles Police Department to try to identify the person responsible.
Last week, witnesses said a mob of pro-Palestinians attacked a group of Jewish men dining at a sushi restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard.