LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The U.S. Postal Service announced Friday that it is looking to fill assistant city carrier positions in Los Angeles and Orange Counties with a starting wage of $18.01 per hour with health insurance benefits, annual leave and a path to being a career city carrier.
People interested in a job with USPS must be at least 18-years-old and be available to work weekends and holidays.
In addition, applicants must be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background check. Some positions require an exam. Anyone hoping for a position that requires driving will need to have a valid driver's license and a clean DMV two-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status is also required.
Anyone interested in seeing more details or hoping to apply for an assistant city carrier position the postal service website’s career page and select “Search jobs.”
