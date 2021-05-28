LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In connection to misdemeanor charges of battery and petty theft, 34-year-old actor Shia LaBeouf is being allowed to enter a 12-month diversion program.
The case stems from a June 2020 altercation in which the actor allegedly took a man’s hat following a verbal argument that turned physical at 4220 W. Sunset Blvd, in Los Angeles.READ MORE: 'We Will Not Be Frightened': Young Israel Of Century City Synagogue Vandalized
As part of the arrangement, the actor will be required to submit to random tests for alcohol consumption, utilize an alcohol-monitoring device, continue to participate in a 12-step program and attend at least one therapy session each week that addresses anger management.READ MORE: LASD Seeks Public's Help In Locating 29-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Tuesday
LaBeouf was also ordered to stay 100 yards away from the alleged victim and the location of the incident, and not to own or possess any weapons, according to the LA City Attorney’s Office.
MORE NEWS: Woman Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends In Hollywood Crash
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)