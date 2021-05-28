PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A Metrolink train collided Friday with an unoccupied vehicle that appeared to have stalled on the tracks at a crossing in Pacoima, sending seven people to hospitals with moderate, non-life threatening injuries.
The incident was reported at 11:10 a.m. According to Los Angeles Fire Department Spokesman Nicholas Prange, paramedics evaluated 10 passengers complaining of pain, seven of which went to nearby hospitals and three who declined further treatment
The train traveled several hundred yards after hitting the vehicle at a crossing near Paxton Street and came to a stop near Van Nuys Boulevard, Prange said.
The tracks were temporarily shut down and traffic on San Fernando Road was slowed due to fire equipment at the scene. Service was restored before 12:30 p.m., but the incident caused an hour and 40 minute delay in Metrolink's scheduled operations.
