LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department asked for the public’s help Friday in locating 29-year-old Krista Marie Slater who was last seen in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of LA.
Slater, who is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, also goes by the nickname "Kris-Kris."
She was last seen about 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of West Century Boulevard, according to officials.
Slater is Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 22o pounds.
Anyone who might’ve seen Slater or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at LA Crime Stoppers.
