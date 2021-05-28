FAIRFAX DISTRICT (CBSLA) — Motorcyclists have been taking over a Fairfax District street, snarling traffic and forcing at least one restaurant to change the way it does business.

“They do these really crazy stunts that could cause an accident with another car, and they could run in and cause, you know, serious injuries,” Irma Rodriguez, a manager at Antonio’s Restaurant, said.

Rodriguez said she was fed up with the dangerous activity that has forced her employees to bring in the tables from outdoors on some nights for fear that a diner might be hit, which has had a negative impact on business.

“This is not a playground, this is a street, it’s a neighborhood,” Manny Gutierrez, another manager, said. “This is not Hollywood Boulevard. We want our customers to be safe. That’s why I didn’t take the tables out last weekend.”

Other workers in stores along Melrose also said the illegal sideshows have gotten out of control.

“It definitely is a holdup for traffic,” Anthony Stewart, a DJ, said. “Traffic is already bumper-to-bumper usually every day around this time.”

Despite the danger, business owners said they have not received much support from police or local leaders.

“We’ve been through the ’92 riots, we’ve been through earthquakes, we’ve been through everything and we have survived,” Rodriguez said. “This feels like we won’t survive this because we’re not getting help from the community.”

A spokesperson for the Melrose Business Improvement Association said they were worried about the dangerous activity and were working with the Los Angeles Police Department to come up with solutions. Until then, business owners said they would do everything in their power to keep employees and patrons safe.

“This has always been a respectful neighborhood, and we want to keep it that way,” Gutierrez said.

And as Memorial Day approaches, the big concern is that large crowds of stunt-performing bikes will gather and endanger the public. CBS Los Angeles reached out to LAPD for comment, but did not immediately hear back.