LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As more crimes are caught on dash cams, many drivers are considering getting one for their own cars.
From the serious to the minor fender bender, dash cams have proven very useful in providing that critical evidence of what happened. They have helped catch robbery suspects and solve other crimes around Los Angeles.
A new report from researchandmarkets.com shows more and more drivers are considering installing them in their cars. The global market for these cameras was $2.53 billion dollars in 2020 and expected to grow to $2.91 billion this year.
David Girard, who owns Girard & Peterson Inc., a tow truck company in Burbank, said his insurance company is even mandating that he have one.
“I welcome it. I welcome it,” said Girard. “It’s a well-needed instrument. It protects us. If there is a problem, it helps us either clarify what happened or to deny that it happened.”
For drivers, there is currently no dash cam insurance discount in the U.S., but insurance companies say a dash cam can definitely help protect you in the insurance claims process.
Most of these cameras are available from about $100 to $500.