LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Mobile vaccination sites provided by LA County Health Department are offering Target gift cards at several sites, including downtown, in exchange for a vaccination, part of a statewide an incentive program that also includes a chance to win more than $1 million.
Community health volunteer Antonio Duran has been out on foot downtown answering questions about the virus and talking about the importance of vaccination.READ MORE: 27-Year-Old Edgar Benitez, Of Covina, Identified As Victim In Fatal La Puente Shooting
“You can take [the virus] home to your family. I got my shot as well. You know, so just trying to help people out here, trying to save a life,” he told CBSLA’s Kara Finnstrom.
The effort is part of a larger program that includes a vaccination lottery, announced earlier in the week by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Anyone who is vaccinated or has already received their doses is automatically entered into the drawing for 10 grand prizes of $1.5 million. The drawing will take place June 15. In addition, 30 $50,000 prizes will be given out on Fridays, beginning next week, and the next 2 million people to get fully vaccinated will receive $50 grocery or prepaid debit cards.READ MORE: Man Charged With Attempted Murder In BB Gun Freeway Shooting In Riverside Co.
The odds of winning one of the vaccine lottery grand prizes are about one in 2.2 million, compared to about one in 300 million when playing Mega Millions.
At the LA produce market downtown, Gabby Palma took a break from her job to get vaccinated Friday. Palma told CBSLA that what actually changed her mind about getting vaccinated, though, was learning about vaccine safety.
MORE NEWS: After 14-Month Pause, Costco Bringing Back Free Samples