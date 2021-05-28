ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A 34-year-old Anaheim man who was arrested this week in connection with at least one BB gun shooting on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County could face charges as soon as Friday.

Jesse Leal Rodriguez remains under arrest in the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside. The window to file charges closes Friday because of the suspect’s right to a speedy arraignment.

California Highway Patrol is investigating whether Rodriguez is linked to the spree of shootings in which BBs or pellets have shattered the windows of more than 100 vehicles on freeways in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties since May 4.

The vast majority of the shootings have occurred on the 91 Freeway. No one has been seriously injured in them.

Rodriguez was arrested late Tuesday night near the Galleria at Tyler shopping mall. After Rodriguez was detained by Riverside police, he was turned over to the CHP for questioning.

Authorities said a vehicle window was blasted at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 91 Freeway near Pierce Street, and the driver was able to give law enforcement a vehicle description — a red SUV with no license plates. A short time later, another person whose vehicle came under fire gave authorities the same description, and officers located Rodriguez’s SUV at the shopping mall.

Rodriguez was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and reckless discharge of a weapon. He’s being held on $750,000 bail.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office was waiting to review the allegations against Rodriguez.

“Our investigators are aware of the time sensitivity, and they’ll finish whatever they need to before they present the case to the District Attorney’s Office,” California Highway Patrol Border Division spokesman Officer Jake Sanchez told City News Service.

“We will review the case once we receive it from the CHP,” DA’s office spokesman John Hall told CNS. “The decision (on whether to file a criminal complaint) may not happen until Friday.”

Investigators are unsure if Rodriguez may have acted alone, whether he was part of a group or whether there were copycats.

No attacks were reported Thursday, CHP spokesman Officer Jake Sanchez said.

