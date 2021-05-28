LA PUENTE (CBSLA) – Edgar Benitez, 27, from Covina was pronounced dead at the scene of Thursday morning shooting in La Puente in the 18600 block of Villa Park Street.
The shooting occurred at approximately 9:55 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Law enforcement did not release any information on the circumstances of the shooting .
No arrests have been reported and no suspect description was provided.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)